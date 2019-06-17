Editor:
Congress in 1777 adopted the Stars and Stripes as our national flag.
I went into my post office and asked for a single American flag stamp and wow I was told only sold in books or coils.
I believe our government politicians that run for office do so under our great American flag. I believe the men and women who serve our country have this American flag of freedom with them wherever they are serving.
You can buy a single first class stamp of any they have on hand but not our very beautiful American flag stamp. Now I was advised I could go to the grocery store and get one. I checked it out and I can, but they buy them by the roll. Does this mean I should travel 10 to 20 miles to a post office that has a stamp machine? Shame on us America. American citizens, call your politicians and ask that this be changed. Yes, I am very passionate about our American flag.
Rita R. French. Bolton Landing