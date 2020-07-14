Letter to the editor: America will be lost if Democrats win

Editor:

A recent letter-writer implied that Trump should be removed before he kills many more thousands of Americans. Trump has killed no one. He may have Trump confused with Cuomo, whose nursing home admittance policy wasn't the healthiest for many thousands of residents.

The unruly protest marches, burnings and statue takedowns are no longer race-related, just hate-related. It is the work of communist and socialist sympathizers who want not just Trump removed, but our country to be divided in constant turmoil and controversy. They jump at any excuse to activate rioters. While Black lives matter, so do others as well.

Much false information on Facebook and the internet, along with the current media, hypes only the bad news and ignores the good, especially if it shows a plus for Trump instead of a negative.

Progressive socialist Democrats promote ridicule and distrust, accusing Republicans of doing what they themselves, especially Maxine Waters, endorse. They want to keep us all divided by any means so as to support controversy not cooperation, destruction not dialogue, lawlessness not law and order. Forget about freedom of speech if it's not agreeable to their agenda.