Letter to the editor: America will be lost if Democrats win

And thanks to The Post-Star for making good use of limited resources and keeping us all informed — attached to the loop of information, if not always at its center. Thanks for a good paper.

John Sullivan, Chestertown

Protesters should not be harassed

Editor:

I don’t suffer fools easily, but Nicholas Collins’s letter, accusing me of promoting the city’s permit law, needs correcting.

My fellow protesters have every right to speak up against the president’s inhumane policies, and after the initial vicious attack against our efforts to lobby at our House Rep’s office, we were determined to never acknowledge or engage counter-protesters moving in to prevent our peaceful gatherings. There is video proof of this. We never, ever stated or condoned anyone interfering with the supporters of the president’s right to gather in counter-protest. We just didn’t want our gatherings to be disrupted. My friends and I lobbied the city to enforce the disorderly conduct law, never the permit requirement.