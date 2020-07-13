Letter to the editor: America will be lost if Democrats win

America will lose if Democrats win
Editor:
A recent letter-writer implied that Trump should be removed before he kills many more thousands of Americans. Trump has killed no one. He may have Trump confused with Cuomo, whose nursing home admittance policy wasn’t the healthiest for many thousands of residents.
The unruly protest marches, burnings and statue takedowns are no longer race-related, just hate-related. It is the work of communist and socialist sympathizers who want not just Trump removed, but our country to be divided in constant turmoil and controversy. They jump at any excuse to activate rioters. While Black lives matter, so do others as well.
Much false information on Facebook and the internet, along with the current media, hypes only the bad news and ignores the good, especially if it shows a plus for Trump instead of a negative.
Progressive socialist Democrats promote ridicule and distrust, accusing Republicans of doing what they themselves, especially Maxine Waters, endorse. They want to keep us all divided by any means so as to support controversy not cooperation, destruction not dialogue, lawlessness not law and order. Forget about freedom of speech if it’s not agreeable to their agenda.
The pandemic ruined our great economy and the WHO and China lied to everyone but Trump gets blamed anyway. He and hundreds of world leaders acted on the only known information at the time. Trump should be applauded for acting quickly on his travel bans once the truth was known.
The Democrats want to control our lives again, so they don’t lose their perks and privileges while they plot to divide the greatest country in the world, trying to decide which liberties granted to us by the Constitution we will be allowed to keep. America will no longer be America if the socialist Democrats get control.
Marjorie Bovee, Hadley
Some wave the flag while spewing hate
Editor:
In direct response to Mr. Nick Collins, proud member of APEX: Yes, we started a group called The New Resistance USA following the election of Trump. We have many local members. It’s similar to APEX, in that we share thoughts, actions and ideas. The difference is our members use coherent wordage, can spell and don’t resort to the filth posted in APEX of which I have pages of screenshots to prove what I say, along with video catching the actions of this group and others they have supported.
Starting with a protest, “Kids in Cages,” the local far right groups have stalked us. They show up at every event we have had. Even the women’s March where a man with a bullhorn screamed we all should have been aborted. In front of children no less. We’ve been called “Commies,” “baby killers,” “sluts,” “f——— idiots.” Their diatribe is endless. We’ve been sent personal messages that are threatening by these “brave patriots.”
The thing is, we don’t respond. We have never attended one of their rallies. Yet they are there every single time we have a peaceful gathering. Their behavior is disgusting.
The comment provided at the end of his letter, “All Lives Matter,” sums up who they are and what they believe. Who would come and protest a Black Lives Matter march? The folks from APEX, that’s who.
I’ll leave you the reader to decide what that means. Their lawsuit is ridiculous. Their behavior is abhorrent. Their cause is disgusting. Yet I respect their right to gather. We just wanted the same. Everyone is entitled to their beliefs. Some use peaceful movements to express their opinions, while some wrap their hate in a flag and call themselves patriots.
Beth Wadleigh, Fort Edward
Thanks to K. Moore and her employer
Editor:
This is a long overdue note to express my admiration of Kathleen Moore’s coverage of the flood of local health news, ranging from the misadventures of Glens Falls Hospital to the most recent COVID-19 scare, originating in Fair Haven. (Was she the Spanish-speaking reporter who helped sort it out?)
I hope she is happy living and working in this area, and that you can keep her around.
And thanks to The Post-Star for making good use of limited resources and keeping us all informed — attached to the loop of information, if not always at its center. Thanks for a good paper.
John Sullivan, Chestertown
Protesters should not be harassed
Editor:
I don’t suffer fools easily, but Nicholas Collins’s letter, accusing me of promoting the city’s permit law, needs correcting.
My fellow protesters have every right to speak up against the president’s inhumane policies, and after the initial vicious attack against our efforts to lobby at our House Rep’s office, we were determined to never acknowledge or engage counter-protesters moving in to prevent our peaceful gatherings. There is video proof of this. We never, ever stated or condoned anyone interfering with the supporters of the president’s right to gather in counter-protest. We just didn’t want our gatherings to be disrupted. My friends and I lobbied the city to enforce the disorderly conduct law, never the permit requirement.
Collins’ accusation that my activism began with Hillary Clinton’s defeat proves his ignorance. I loudly objected to the Iraq War (in which my daughter served,) in this paper and other media because it was a misguided reaction to misinformation about weapons of mass destruction, and anyone with common sense could see it would cause the deaths of countless Iraqis and American service members and had nothing to do with the attacks of 9/11, a lie promoted by the Bush administration. I support Planned Parenthood and have campaigned for candidates who share my political philosophy since my first vote.
Collins accuses me of encouraging violence in protests here in Glens Falls and across the country, resulting from protests about issues that must be addressed for our country’s welfare and democracy to survive. He asks why I don’t object to the violence. Well, Nicholas, I do object to violence — and certainly the violence the followers of Donald Trump have loudly threatened against me and my friends. Collins defends those who specially like to target my women friends with threats of physical harm. No, I don’t suffer fools easily.
Agata Stanford, Glens Falls
