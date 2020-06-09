Letter to the editor: America needs to work together

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Unless you read about it in school you would not know about a war long, long ago called the Civil War. This war was fought in the United States of America — the Northern states against the Southern states. It was a terrible war. If you don’t know about it, you should. Everyone lost in this war — American against American is as bad as it gets. The bottom line is no good.

We now have another Civil War in our government — a war of words between Republicans and Democrats. It has to stop. We are losing our respect for one another. This is changing the entire country and not for the better.

For the sake of our United States those that are at war verbally know this, we have to work together to keep our land going in the right direction. This has to start now. Enough said.

There is one more war going on with an invisible enemy called COVID-19; it has changed our lives. Just listen to what the doctors tell you and do and say a prayer to God to find a cure for this and end it soon.

We are getting closer to an answer to control this plague and get us back to normal.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

