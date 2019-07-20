Editor:
I am black, I am Asian, I am Muslim. Why do you hate me? I am Indian, I am Hispanic, I am Jewish. Why do you hate me? I am gay, I am a woman, I am transgender. Why do you hate me? I am atheist, I am bisexual, I am of color and not white. Why do you hate me?
I am an American white male that was once a Republican. Do you hate me? If so where do I go to get back to where I came from?
It is time to stop the hate, the division, the racism! We are all Americans, let’s start acting like it. Where is the love, the acceptance, the understanding? Do not bury it under a false pretense that you must be white to be an American. That is just wrong and we know it.
Longing for my America to come together again, and love one another once more.
Peace on Earth, good will to all mankind is my prayer!
Tracy J. Tabor, Queensbury