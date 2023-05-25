Transgender, gay, disabled, minorities, left, right, different from you, what are you afraid of? We have been envied by the world for our freedom for all. But, not lately, right? When you call yourself a patriot what do you mean? Does a patriot choose who to defend? We’re all proud to be Americans but not proud of the increasing hate and discrimination among us. Unity among a nation makes it stronger and everyone benefits. When you single out certain citizens for discrimination, we become divided, unruly and distrustful. What is sad is that it’s being fueled and supported by those that were chosen to be our leaders, who we task for solving our problems and keeping our country and citizens all one, under one flag, strong and independent.
So many continue to cite our constitutional rights, but why is the Second Amendment getting all the attention? It’s because we are pulling ourselves apart and choosing sides. I’m sure this isn’t the America that our greatest generation, and generations after, fought and died for. We have accomplished so much in our short history and overcame monumental crises. We need to focus on this one, together, before we can’t. God bless this country and everyone in it!
Paul Crandell,
Queensbury