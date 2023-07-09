Hi I'm back, looks 2 people took offense to some truth. To the one yes, idiocy is accurate. We are at a very volatile place in the world and what's going on here is being played on the world stage. Regardless of your feelings or dream, we have enemies that are drooling over the chaos and "weirdness" going on. China is moving into Cuba (100) miles from Florida and God only knows what, and right off the bat, Trump Trump Trump. To be real I bet Donald Trump is an arrogant man but I wasn't voting or supporting a man for prom king, this is national security and its about policy not who was nice and gave you gum at school so he has your vote.
And I may or may not know some of the other (letter-writers), and I can see why they would support a socialism policy, I mean why work when you can get handouts. so I'll keep an eye on this paper and I'd love to hear some responses. Be aware as to what's going on. In 2020, a bunch of turkeys went to the poll and voted for a second Thanksgiving.
People are also reading…
Ben Smith,
Warrensburg