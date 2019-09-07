Editor:
It looks like the turnaround in America has started. It’s about time. I see on the news that cellphones in schools are now not allowed in classrooms in some schools on the West Coast. Threats made by youngsters in their teens about shooting up others in schools will not be tolerated any longer. The teenager will now be in big trouble. Other actions taken by school children like Nazi salutes, bomb threats, etc. etc., these actions will no longer be tolerated.
The law is starting to clamp down on all of this bad stuff. If our country is going to get ahead, we will have to go backwards and take some of our freedoms away as these freedoms have been abused by too many for too long. The same tough laws will take place with guns in the wrong hands illegally. The move in the right direction has finally started. More to come. It’s about time.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga