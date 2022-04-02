Letter to the editor: 'America First' is the best agenda

Editor:

If there is one thing that the people of this country should have learned in the last year of this disastrous administration, it is that we need to have "America First" policies that make us less dependent on foreign nations.

I was proud to see Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continue to support an "America First" agenda when she introduced legislation to boost the domestic manufacture and research of semiconductor chips. This bill will help increase investment in American-made semiconductor chips and strengthen our economy as a whole, all while providing Americans with jobs.

This bill will also help the United States to continue to lead the world in the design of semiconductor chips and reduce our reliance on foreign adversaries. I applaud Congresswoman Stefanik for protecting American-made products and working to strengthen our manufacturing for years to come.

Jeff Duxbury, Greenwich

