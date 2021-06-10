Letter to the editor: America endures, despite the bad ones

Editor:

Power cannot stop history. It may stop probes, but the history books will record what went down in Washington.

We all saw it with our own eyes, and if certain people wish to hide the truth, then that's on them.

I am sure it is written in God's book of right and wrong also, and his power is greater than any politician's.

It is too bad that some of them choose party over country. Truth will always win out in the end, no matter how much power or money you may have. You may have the upper hand now, but someone's hand is higher.

You and your power won't last, but our America will endure, despite the ones trying to destroy what is right.

Tillie Merrill

Glens Falls

