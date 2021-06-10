 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: America endures, despite the bad ones

Letter to the editor: America endures, despite the bad ones

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Power cannot stop history. It may stop probes, but the history books will record what went down in Washington.

We all saw it with our own eyes, and if certain people wish to hide the truth, then that's on them.

I am sure it is written in God's book of right and wrong also, and his power is greater than any politician's.

It is too bad that some of them choose party over country. Truth will always win out in the end, no matter how much power or money you may have. You may have the upper hand now, but someone's hand is higher. 

You and your power won't last, but our America will endure, despite the ones trying to destroy what is right.

Tillie Merrill

Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News