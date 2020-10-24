Letter to the editor: Amazing Schumer can see into the future

Editor:

After watching Sen. Schumer telling the nation just what will happen when and if Judge Amy Coney Barrett gets appointed to the Supreme Court, I came to the conclusion that Sen. Schumer is blessed with an extraordinary sense of clairvoyance.

It is certainly not normal for the average person to see that clearly into the future and I wonder how long the senator has possessed this wonderful gift. If he has had it for any length of time, he could have warned us of the arrival of the coronavirus before it became a pandemic and caused the country so much trouble. The ability to forecast the future should be put to good use and would help us avoid a lot of troublesome situations before they happen.

He also must be aware of some impending doom, as he seems to be avoiding Judge Barrett along with a number of fellow Democratic senators. It may be that he thinks that after Judge Barrett assumes her seat on the highest court in the land, she might take away his box of crayons and make him repeat the first grade along with Gillibrand, Hirono, Blumenthal and any other senator who refuses to meet with her.

Forcing childish legislators to act like adults may be the best thing Judge Barrett can do when she takes her place on the bench with eight other distinguished jurists.

Keith Southworth, West Pawlet

