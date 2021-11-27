Letter to the editor: Amazed by story in paper on Biden

I find amazing the AP article in Monday's paper which says that President Biden is somehow to blame for the Rittenhouse acquittal. The idea that the president is somehow responsible for 12 citizens in Wisconsin refusing to enforce the law against a 17-year-old carrying an assault rifle, roaming the streets during a period of unrest, looking for trouble, is ludicrous. Much like all the people who refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks, protest against mandates, and yet somehow complain that the government is not doing enough to stop the pandemic.