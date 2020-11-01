Letter to the editor: Amanda Magee will make us proud

Editor:

Great things can happen when capable, enthusiastic, fair, and focused individuals come together to serve on the Queensbury Town Board.

I encourage 4th Ward residents to please consider voting for Amanda Magee on or before Nov. 3. Amanda represents exactly the type of candidate we need on the Town Board right now. Her tenacious spirit, tested business acumen and unbounded eagerness to serve the needs of others make her worthy of your vote.

I have worked closely with Amanda and her talented team at Trampoline for more than 13 years to create highly creative and effective marketing tools for my family business, the Lake George RV Park. Our continued collaboration is the result of Amanda’s keen understanding and interest in helping my business grow and prosper.

I know she will bring those same great skills and priorities to the Town Board if elected. We need a voice and presence on the board that reflects the challenges, needs and goals of the businesses that help to make Queensbury a most desirable place to live and work.