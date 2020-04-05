Letter to the editor: Alzheimer's patients face unique challenges

Editor:
While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 400,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering additional guidance to families, including:
- Help people living with Alzheimer’s practice safe hygiene. People with Alzheimer’s and other dementia may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene. Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant in helping individuals practice safe hygiene;
- Anticipate and prepare that current care and support options may change. As public health containment strategies for COVID-19 escalate during the next several weeks, it is important for families to anticipate that less help and support may be available. For example, many adult day care programs are shutting down during the crisis and home health services may also become less available. It’s important for families to anticipate these changes and make plans for filling gaps in caregiving;
- Ask residential care facilities about their communication policies. To protect the health of their residents, many facilities are restricting access to outside visitors, so it’s important to ask how you can get updates on your family member’s health and how you can communicate with loved ones during the current crisis. Ask if phone calls, including video calls, will be offered and how best to coordinate.
Caring for a loved one during the coronavirus outbreak can add stress for dementia caregivers. We are here if you need us.
Call our free, 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 and visit alz.org/covid19 to learn how you and your loved one with dementia can stay healthy.
Marisa Korytko, Albany
