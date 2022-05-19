Letter to the editor: Always striving for social justice

Editor:

Many Americans believe, almost religiously, in the idea of American exceptionalism. It’s a phrase with myriad definitions and that has become a problem for us as a nation. The expansive idea that we are America and therefore everything we do is exceptional and good turns the true spirit of exceptionalism on its head.

Far from being a perfect nation, we were nearly fatally flawed from the start. Our first government under the Articles of Confederation quickly frayed and the founders met to re-organize. They wrote “we the people ..., in order to form a more perfect union … .” They knew we were a mess. They were flawed, conflicted. Some owned slaves and felt it was wrong but could not bring themselves to free their own slaves. Women were not recognized as fully realized people.

No, their idea of America being exceptional was not based in the land, the people, the form of government, or the economic system. America was exceptional in one thing, that it is a nation founded on the idea that a government should have the idea of social justice at its core. That is what made America unique among nations, an example to other nations, that a nation could be founded not in military might, or divine right, but in the simple proposition that human beings should strive together toward justice for all. When we stop using social justice as the lens to view every single issue, we stop being America.

Mike Parwana, Queensbury

