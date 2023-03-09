Forty-four percent of House Democrats did not denounce Socialism.

Congress recently passed a resolution denouncing "Socialism." Eighty-six Democrats voted NOT TO DENOUNCE the measure. Fourteen members voted present. All Republicans and 109 Democrats voted to denounce socialism.

The three-page resolution says: "socialism ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist's regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships."

The Socialist Party USA 2022-23 platform has a Preamble with seven major topics, including 19 subtopics with 278 socialist demands on the current U.S. existing governing system.

The Preamble condemns and practically dissolves the U.S. Constitution, capitalism, and pursues a socialist transformation of our society.

The seven U.S Socialist Party's major topics are: economic: 17 demands; international: 16 demands; labor: 18 demands; human rights with seven subtopics and 47 demands: LGBTQ+ (7), people of color (4), people with disabilities (8), seniors (10), women (9), youth (9).

There is also human needs with five subtopics and 36 demands: arts and culture (8), education (14), health care (8), housing (6), transportation (7); civil affairs with five subtopics and 64 demands: bill of rights (7), immigration (7), free and fair elections (13), legal justice (27), media and intellectual property (64); and environment and energy with three subtopics and 37 demands: environment (9), energy (4), agriculture (18), animal rights (6).

Liberal and progressive Democrats' campaign material for past and present legislative polices are linked to many of the 278 U.S. Socialist Party's 2022-23 platform demands. Those "radical demands" are designed to "abolish capitalism" and to pursue a socialist transformation society." And we pay with new and burdensome taxes and will be just a Tik Tok away from being a socialist country.

Louis J. Leone

Greenwich