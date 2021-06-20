Letter to the editor: Allow solar arrays in town ag district

Editor:

There is an important public hearing, coming up on June 29 in Moreau.

The public will have a chance to comment on the proposed solar law, which was created to regulate the placement of solar arrays in the town. I have read the draft and there are many regulations in it that make complete sense, such as setbacks and screening.

There are also some things that make no sense at all, such as banning solar on prime soil in the Ag District and setting a percentage for which landowners in the district are allowed to place solar arrays on their property.

I believe farmers, as well as other landowners in the Ag District, should have the right to lease their land for solar farms, as long as there is not a major visual impact on the surrounding community and the soil is protected for future use.

The language in the draft, banning solar on prime soil, would have you believe it is there to protect the soil. It is not!!! It was added for no other reason than to completely ban solar in the Ag District. As for protecting the soil, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets already has strong protective measures in place to preserve the agricultural soils, and after the solar land lease term expires, the land can be reverted back to active farming.