Letter to the editor: Allow overnight parking in city

Editor:

Overnight parking in Glens Falls should be allowed.

It wouldn’t be too difficult to specify certain narrow streets to have permit-only parking for people that live in that area. Other streets should at a minimum have alternate side parking and wider streets should allow both sides.

This isn’t rocket science. Require people to park elsewhere during winter storms or require cars to move by a certain time to allow plows to access both sides of the street. And when I say alternate side parking, I do not mean that we should copy the way Saratoga Springs does alternate side parking. People should not be required to move their cars daily for no reason. In residential areas of Portland, Oregon, for example, alternate side parking means every two weeks.

And the main reason for that is to allow for street sweeping. Saratoga uses it as a source of revenue by ticketing people that haven’t moved their cars by 8 a.m. each day. We can do better than that.

Jono Pollard, Glens Falls

