Letter to the editor: All transportation modes valued

Editor:

A recent letter writer wondered, "Why are these bikes and scooters with motors allowed on public roads?"

The answer is very simple. The rules of the road do not permit them on sidewalks. So roads are the only place they can legally go.

It is true that some bike and scooter riders do not show a great respect for the rules of the road. This is also true of drivers, such as the many who wrongly treat the use of turn signals as a mere suggestion.

As somebody who regularly uses both modes of transportation, I can tell you that dangerous drivers are a much wider problem than reckless bikers.

The key is education of such riders and drivers and enforcement of traffic law, not banning everyone who is simply trying to get from point A to point B.

Brian Farenell, Queensbury

