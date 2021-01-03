Letter to the editor: All must decide where loyalties lie

Editor:

In the last several weeks I’ve noticed GOP contradictions spanning from local GOP supporters up to national leaders. To list a few:

• GOP senators refused to acknowledge we are in a pandemic and didn't support COVID-19 precautions, but marched to the head of the line for the vaccine.

• Trump said he put the vaccine on "warp-speed." Why did he warp speed a vaccine for a hoax?

• Fox News commentators said we should name the vaccine after Trump. Why? Fox News agreed with Trump that the pandemic was a hoax.

• Elise Stefanik said she upholds the Constitution but signed on to the amicus brief, seeking to take away the voting rights of 20 million people.

• A local Trump sign. First on the sign was “God.” Second was “Guns.” God? Guns? One of the Ten Commandments from God to Moses is, "Thou shalt not kill." Guns kill. I'd like an explanation.

• Third on the sign was “MAGA.” I am confused. Four years of the Trump dynasty has not made America great. America is in the throes of a "hoax" pandemic that has nevertheless killed 332,000 Americans.