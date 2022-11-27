 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: All in county should vote on Biochar plan

Letter to the editor

Many of us are quite disappointed hearing of the sellout by our town of Moreau supervisor and board members regarding Saratoga Biochar Solutions' proposal to build a carbon fertilizer plant in our Moreau Industrial Park.

We the people of Saratoga County need to vote on this very important issue and not just commit ourselves to this gruesome deal based on the results of a few Town Board meetings. All of our people in Saratoga County need to be heard, Mr. Supervisor!

Joseph J. Henzel,

South Glens Falls

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News