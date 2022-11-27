Letter to the editor: All in county should vote on Biochar plan

Many of us are quite disappointed hearing of the sellout by our town of Moreau supervisor and board members regarding Saratoga Biochar Solutions' proposal to build a carbon fertilizer plant in our Moreau Industrial Park.
We the people of Saratoga County need to vote on this very important issue and not just commit ourselves to this gruesome deal based on the results of a few Town Board meetings. All of our people in Saratoga County need to be heard, Mr. Supervisor!
Joseph J. Henzel,
South Glens Falls
