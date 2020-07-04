Letter to the editor: All have right to march and to be heard

Editor:

Agata Stanford’s letter accusing two of APEX’s founding members of not being civil and that they supported her version of the detention facilities at the southern border is I believe not among the reasons Agata pushed for the permit system in Glens Falls.

In October, she told the City Council, “Agata Stanford, head of New Resistance USA, says she feared for her safety during a rally in August.” Coincidentally, it was that rally where six of the demonstrators with her group were arrested for trespassing. She created a group when Trump was elected to “resist.”

The problem I see today is BLM and Antifa as well as the “We the People” rallies do not seek dialogue. They think the right to free speech and assembly only belongs to them. When confronted with an opposing view, they shout people down and throw insults, which usually brings a return from some people.

I have been at several APEX rallies and Fe and Dave have not resorted to the behavior being accused by Agata. Agata is a Democratic activist as are many in her group. APEX, from what I can see, is a group from the majority of voters who supported the president and Elise Stefanik on Election Day.