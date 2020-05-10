Letter to the editor: All faith is gone, all hope is lost

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I just wish to bring to light an issue not addressed concerning the 2020 economic stimulus check. As a non-custodial parent who pays child support, due to being homeless for a period after a bad divorce and sometime incarcerated, I am behind quite a bit on my support and in arrears substantially and I am not denying that at all.

When I applied for the stimulus check, because I didn't work last year and did not file taxes, I filed under the non-filers option as instructed by the IRS website.

After entering my deposit information I was given a date. I got no check at all. None of it. Instead, the whole thing went to my daughter's mother who is married and has a second child, too, and she (the mother) is already entitled to a total of $3,400 before they add my $1,200 to it.

I'm in the limbo of being evicted from my housing and was depending on that money to save my apartment and also, I made payment arrangements for my power and internet, so now those will be shut off at end of May, too.

How is it fair to me?