Letter to the editor: All faith is gone, all hope is lost

Editor:
I just wish to bring to light an issue not addressed concerning the 2020 economic stimulus check. As a non-custodial parent who pays child support, due to being homeless for a period after a bad divorce and sometime incarcerated, I am behind quite a bit on my support and in arrears substantially and I am not denying that at all.
When I applied for the stimulus check, because I didn't work last year and did not file taxes, I filed under the non-filers option as instructed by the IRS website.
After entering my deposit information I was given a date. I got no check at all. None of it. Instead, the whole thing went to my daughter's mother who is married and has a second child, too, and she (the mother) is already entitled to a total of $3,400 before they add my $1,200 to it.
I'm in the limbo of being evicted from my housing and was depending on that money to save my apartment and also, I made payment arrangements for my power and internet, so now those will be shut off at end of May, too.
How is it fair to me?
I'm not the only one this happened to, either. I understand maybe a payment or maybe even up to a third or even half be applied to child support, but what about me? How is that fair to us, struggling just like everyone else.
I do not know what to do and I have no family but my children in New York. Now coming in June when I can be evicted, I have no way to do anything. DSS will place me somewhere and I’ll lose everything I have.
All my faith gone, no hope left at all. I'm sorry.
Timothy Green, Saratoga Springs
