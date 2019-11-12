{{featured_button_text}}

Editor: 

I was appalled and disgusted that Alexander West is claiming he had "ineffective" counsel during and after his trial for his actions that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue. I was further appalled that he will be eligible for parole in 2022. He has obviously not demonstrated remorse or responsibility for the death of Charlotte. Mr. Wests' ineffective sense of responsibility took her life and ended her opportunity for a full and prosperous life.

 

Joe Hatfield, Hampton

