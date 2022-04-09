Letter to the editor: Alcohol, gambling disorders similar

Editor:

Gambling and alcohol have a closely intertwined relationship. Both are legal, and both gambling and alcohol use are widely accepted forms of entertainment and socialization. However, both also have the potential for problematic behaviors to develop. Adding problematic gambling behavior into the mix of frequent alcohol consumption increases the risk of harm and addiction.

In a national study, 73.2% of individuals diagnosed with a gambling problem also had an alcohol use disorder. Additionally, alcohol can compound the effects of a gambling disorder. For example, people may use alcohol in excess to celebrate a win or cope with anger and depression after a gambling loss. The lack of inhibition caused by alcohol use can also lead to further reckless gambling behavior.

Alcohol and gambling disorders are similar in that they both can take priority over other aspects of your life and have an effect on your relationships, work, physical health, mental well-being and financial stability.

Signs of problem gambling can often be “hidden,” however there are some warning signs that a person who may be facing a gambling or alcohol problem may be experiencing, including: gambling or drinking more frequently to get the same feeling, continuing to drink or gamble even though experiencing negative consequences, and being preoccupied by thoughts drinking or gambling.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing problems related to gambling, please reach out to the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center at 518-801-1491 or visit www.NYProblemGamblingHELP.org.

Brandy Richards, North Creek

