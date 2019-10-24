Editor:
Retired Air Force Colonel Harrison Freer is completely prepared for the office of Queensbury Town Board Ward 2. It is unquestionable that Col. Freer possesses the required leadership skills and experience for the position.
He is graduate of the Air Force Academy with a B.S. degree and two M.S. degrees from Eisenhower School for National Security Resource Strategy and Air Force Institute of Technology. Harrison's experience includes his military service of numerous pilot, staff and command duties worldwide, retiring at the rank of colonel. Since retirement from the military, Col. Freer has been a private business owner, CEO and director for various aerospace companies as a consultant, strategist, business developer and systems engineer.
As an Air Force veteran myself, I can respect and recognize the full worth of Harrison Freer's credentials firsthand. As a proven leader who focuses on teamwork and collaboration to get things done, I urge you to vote for Harrison Freer for Queensbury Town Board Ward 2.
Thomas J. Birkholz Sr., Warren County Conservative Committee, NYSCP Committeeman