Letter to the editor: Against Saratoga Biochar's plans

Hello Moreau and South Glens Falls neighbors:

Your chance to make comments on Saratoga Biochar’s plans to make fertilizer with intense heat “cooking” municipal human sewage trucked in from other areas and wood ground on location in the Moreau Industrial Park is on May 12, 2022, at the Moreau Planning Board Public Hearing at 7 p.m. Come early to sign up to speak. You can also comment from home by emailing biclerk@townofmoreau.org and copy the zoiningadministrator@townofmoreau.org.

This facility poses serious concerns about truck traffic, noise, smells and potentially harmful emissions in Moreau and neighboring communities along the Hudson River. There are many documents available relating to this action on the town of Moreau website under the Planning Board Agenda for the meeting.

I have set up a Facebook page, “Not Moreau,” to share information and questions you can raise in your email to the above contacts. I will be sharing several of my concerns there.

I have tried hard to only include true information. If you notice a mistake, please let me know.

If you don’t have much time to create an email, you can cut and paste comments from my Facebook page. DEC stated that our letters can all be the same and each one will count. Saying “I am against this” will not make a difference. We must focus on comments related to the issues that the Planning Board can legally consider when voting to allow or deny this applicant.

If the Moreau Planning Board votes yes, the proposal will go to the DEC for the final decision. DEC will also consider environmental and health risks at that time. Any help you can give us with stopping this facility is greatly appreciated.

Please contact me at NotMoreau@gmail.com or 518-681-2215.

Gina LeClair, Moreau

