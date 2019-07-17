Editor:
Today, Trump told four Democratic congresswomen, Elise Stefanik's colleagues, to go back to the countries they came from. Three of them born here, one a naturalized citizen. All of them women of color. I've seen racists say this to people born here in America just because of the color of their skin.
Trump called Mexican immigrants rapists. His campaign's closing 2016 ad vilified three prominent Jews, Soros, Yellin and Blankfein, as “globalists.” He called white supremacists who chanted Nazi slogans in Charlottesville “very fine people.” He has repeatedly retweeted white nationalists, without apology. He treats Central Americans legally seeking asylum like subhumans, tearing kids away from families and locking them up in cages.
Will my representative, Elise Stefanik, finally have the decency to call out Trump for disgusting racist hatred now that he is viciously attacking her own colleagues including fellow New York representative Ocasio-Cortez?
To be silent is to be complicit. Does Rep. Stefanik have any sense of decency and honor?
Joe Seeman, Ballston Spa