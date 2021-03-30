Letter to the editor: After the election, many complaints

Editor:

What? The Floyd case settled for $27 Million. Mr. Floyd should not have died for his sins. But, an upstanding citizen he was not. Has anyone looked up his history? Got out of Texas prison for robbery, drugs in his system at the time of arrest, charged for criminal trespass, gun possession and house invasion, sticking a gun in the stomach of a woman while looking for drugs.

Does anyone remember a year or so ago the story about the two police officers that were assassinated while sitting in their cruiser? One story, that's it. Where are the marches for these law officers and citizens? No marches, no demonstrations? Where were the lawyers looking for justice and a fat check? Let’s see 30% of $27 million. Nice day's pay or should I say, not bad for a few months of work. I guess assassinated police officers just are not worth the time.

Mr. Biden, the great unifier, seems to be more interested brokering a deal with the Taliban to protect a pipeline in Afghanistan than he is in protecting our own energy security. If we are not careful, we will be going from an energy exporter to an energy importer. Remember $5.00 a gallon gas. Gas is already up 70 cents a gallon.

Go Joe! Keep smiling, the best is yet to come.