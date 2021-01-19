Letter to the editor: After all the damage, rebuilding can occur

Editor:

Never in 74 years have I witnessed the violence perpetrated against our country by our own people. The level of inhumane actions by our own citizens and the president is un-American.

Before I am accused of being a complaining Democrat, I was a faithful Republican until a few years ago; now a registered independent. Observing President Trump’s behavior through these past four years has been uncomfortable… Yes, he did some good things for the economy, but his behavior, his lies, his ignorance toward the poor and his known “deals” behind the scenes are appalling.

I have suffered a bit of distancing from friends because I chose not to support Mr. Trump; blame my instinct or my principles. I do not believe he is a faithful Christian, although he leads others to trust in his false religiosity. As the scene plays out these past few days, it is obvious that the president has betrayed us all, has instigated hate against our leaders, and refused to accept the truth — he lost the election fair and square.