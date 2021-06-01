Letter to the editor: Advice to service workers is offered

Editor:

Some good advice for service workers — if you like where you are working and like the owner of the business, don’t leave because someone else offers you a little more money to work for them. The grass always looks better on the other side of the fence.

It looks like it will be tough to get good help this summer. Lots of business owners are in trouble getting help for whatever the reason, so before you jump at a better deal money wise give it a lot of thought because there is nothing better than a good place to work and feel good about.

You know what you have; you don’t know what you will get. Enough said.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga Springs

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0