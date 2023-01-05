Letter to the editor: Advancing together on climate action

When something has to be accomplished it is important to commit to a clear plan. The town of Queensbury deserves credit for passing a resolution to create a municipal and a community climate action plan; residents are invited to help by joining the Climate Smart Community committee.

Over the years, Queensbury has accomplished many climate-related projects including municipal solar installations and electric charging stations, LED street lighting, and at present sponsors heat pump, community solar and electric vehicle campaigns for residents. It passed an excellent law prohibiting diesel vehicle idling. But good projects don’t necessarily add up to cohesive impact. A time frame and goals are critical. A Queensbury Climate Action Plan with the prerequisite of a municipal greenhouse gas inventory already completed will assist the town reach targets that support NY state climate action.

Queensbury is also updating its comprehensive land management plan.

Lake George related plans include a water quality management plan and a lakewide septic inspection regulatory program, poised for finalization this winter pending the Lake George Park Commission public input review process.

At the state level, the Climate Action Council just adopted a plan to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, NYS’s aspirational law passed in 2019. Those who care about timely climate action need to be watchdogs this legislative session, pressing for greater substance to this plan; contacting Governor Hochul and top legislators about the 2023 budget as well as constituent lobbying this spring session to fund climate action, effect an orderly and just shutdown of the state’s gas infrastructure and decarbonize New York’s fossil fuel-burning buildings are critical demands.

Lisa Adamson,

North Country Earth Action,

Lake George