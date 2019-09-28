Editor:
Cure for Glens Falls protests. Republicans should accept that we are in a blue state, in more ways than one, because of voters in the Bad Apple. Our votes can’t change a national election. Our voices fall on deaf ears. I believe in an outrageous premise; you shouldn’t consume more than you produce, be self-supporting, earn it. Pretty silly I guess.
During prohibition, my mother observed that empty barrels make the most noise. Let Democrats self-immolate on the fuel of their own rhetoric. Funding parasitic programs on the backs of hard working taxpayers. Give free health care and a suite at the Marriott to child abusers. Walk 1,000’s of miles in equatorial heat while drinking Montezuma’s revenge water.
But it’s Trump’s fault that some of the boys and girls were beyond saving and died? The absurdity is glaring. Enough shouting “you put peanut butter on my chocolate!” They can’t figure out something else to build with the wood and nails they already bought to crucify Trump. Maybe housing for the homeless. One problem. If you build it they will come.
Charles Ribaudo, Glens Falls