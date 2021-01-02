Letter to the editor: Administering oath was a real pleasure

Editor:

Today I had the distinct pleasure of administering the oath of office to Judge Rob Smith, the new County Court judge and surrogate.

This occurred in the Lake George Courthouse, the place where I was sworn in 17 years ago, almost to the day. Since then I have been most fortunate to have been part of a legal "Dream Team," consisting of my friend and secretary for 45 years, Shar Taras, along with Rob and myself.

Rob had been a first-rate attorney before joining the court system. Then, in collaboration with Judge Austin, among other accomplishments, he started the Warren County Treatment Court. I was fortunate to have taken over that court, where convicted alcoholics and drug addicts are given a second chance and the guidance to turn their lives around.

In my tenure, more than 300 hard core addicts and alcoholics have recovered, graduated, gotten jobs, and become better parents, children, citizens. Most importantly, they are giving back to the growing recovery community in the North Country. This could not have occurred without Judge Smith's foresight, compassion and toil.