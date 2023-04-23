As of this past week, Eric Stackman, a Miami developer has submitted materials to the Adirondack Park Agency to further plans for a luxury housing complex just south of Au Sable Forks. The proposed development would include multiple mansions, townhomes, villas, and a 72-room hotel on 385 acres of Adirondack land along the Au Sable River, in the middle of an area struggling through a worsening affordable housing crisis, and intersecting with habitats of threatened long-eared bats and meadow horsetail.

While Mr. Stackman’s proposal holds the promise of bringing second home owners and increased tourism to Jay and the surrounding area, the reality is that increased property taxes and demand on a local economy which is already at its breaking point is not what local residents want or need.

I was disappointed to see The Post-Star has not included updates on this project in their reporting, as the continuous development of the Adirondack Park is damaging to all New Yorkers, especially North Country residents. Locals are being priced out of their home towns in favor of short-term rental and second-home industries, and disrupting ecologically significant forests for the sake of roads and houses that will only be occupied a fraction of the year is shortsighted and reckless.

If the Adirondack Park Agency accepts this recently submitted information, then Mr. Stackman’s proposal will move into a secondary commenting period, and I would urge anyone with a stake in the future of the Adirondacks to voice their opinion on the matter. As promised when the park was created in 1892, the Adirondacks should remain forever wild, not a commercial playground for the wealthy.

Kate Manor,

Saratoga Springs