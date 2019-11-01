Editor:
I wanted to share with your readers that the Adirondack Republican Women’s Club has enthusiastically endorsed Rachel Seeber as a candidate we are proud to support for the position of at-large supervisor representing Queensbury for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Ms. Seeber served two terms previously in this position and represented our Queensbury community professionally, passionately and with purpose. Our club supports candidates, and especially women, involved in political races and seek to endorse only those that represent the true meaning of a Republican woman running for office. In this day and age that meaning can take on many different perspectives. As president of our club, my perspective is that we have a candidate who is eager to work as a team, yet have an independent voice, a candidate who stands firmly behind her values, a candidate with incredible work ethic, working hard every day to represent what our community wants and to earn your vote and confidence, a woman who takes the time to ask the tough questions and who can firmly plant her heels and stand up for what is right for us, the taxpayers of our community. From this perspective, Ms. Seeber is exactly the type of representative we need to make a difference in local office.
I respectfully ask that our Republican community and voters seek out Ms. Seeber's name on Election Day and proudly vote for a woman who displays the education, experience, strength and fortitude to serve as one of our next supervisors at-large for Queensbury.
Merrill Sabo, President, Adirondack Republican Women’s Club, Queensbury