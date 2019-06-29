Editor:
Congratulations to Forest Hartley for his column “Waiting on a Strong Signal” in which he so eloquently expressed the difficulty of accessing cellphone service for those of us living within the blue line of the Adirondack Park. In my location, the landline has become increasingly undependable, but no less costly, and often goes dead when there is a power outage. (Are you listening, Verizon?) When there is no power, no landline phone and no cell service, it is impossible to even report a problem much less get help in an emergency. The situation is more complicated during a winter storm when I have to travel a mile down my road to get a signal from a cell tower.
I am blessed to be a year-round resident of the Adirondacks enjoying clean air, plenty of water and magnificent views of mountains, lakes and wildlife. However, when people living in less developed countries around the world have easy access to cellphone service, it is reasonable to expect the same for those of us living in the Adirondack Park.
Nancy Kimball, Diamond Point