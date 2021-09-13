Letter to the editor: Addressing a few points on pot

Editor:

I'd like to address some points Mr. Edward Pontacoloni rose in his recent letter. First, research shows that he's correct in his concerns about the environmental impact of marijuana. I was surprised.

But the growers are seeking eco-friendly alternatives. Some are filtering and recycling their water via advanced filtration or reverse-osmosis systems, condensate reclamation systems and such to capture and reuse wastewater runoff. Others are using hydroponic systems, which recycle water and require up to 10 times less than traditional methods. Regarding tax revenues, the 2020 Colorado tax revenue from pot was $387,480,110. "Minuscule"?

According to WEB MD, science has found benefits of marijuana include reduction of chronic pain and the nausea of chemotherapy. It can also ease the debilitation of MS. Science found that the cannabanoids found in marijuana are similar to the chemicals we make to fight pain, improve appetite and combat anxiety. Limited research suggests it might even kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth.

According to Drugabuse.gov, science has shown that marijuana is no more a gateway drug than soda or coffee, and the vast majority of users never go on to harder drugs. Forget the “Reefer Madness” nonsense from years ago.