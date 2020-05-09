Letter to the editor: Adapting is secret to successful life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In this unforeseen era, it is a challenge to focus on the positives. Governor Cuomo announced that schools will not reopen. We hear many stories from parents and seniors about how disappointing this loss is. How they did not get to finish out the year academically, socially, athletically and the utmost, are not able to attend graduation. For all of those students and families that feel cheated, sad, angry and feel loss, please take time to be sad and disappointed. Don’t take too long, because time goes quickly and change is constant.

Think of the lifetime friends you’ve made in school and how fortunate that you have lived in an era of technology that enables you to go out into the world and keep in touch.

Take your experiences with you — sports, clubs and anything else that was important to you. Learn, grow and cherish them. If you have had positive experiences, be grateful. Some kids are lucky if they can go to school. Some adults don’t experience kids. Some kids don’t experience parents. Some kids don’t have positive experiences. Some kids are relieved of struggles to learn, bullies, pressures of not fitting in. Be grateful if you aren’t one of them.

You haven’t died from COVID-19. Losing the remainder of your senior year does not compare to losing a life.