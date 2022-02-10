Letter to the editor: Actions were not 'acceptable' at all

Editor:

So, it’s OK to use weapons, destroy property, attack police officers, threaten to kill an elected official and prepare the apparatus to do so and then call that “acceptable political discourse?”

Come on, Republicans, have you forgotten one of your own, Richard Nixon, who authorized the COINTELPRO program using FBI agents at federal and state levels to spy on civil rights and anti-war activists whose “crime” was to peaceably assemble, to seek justice and end war.

I was one of those “activists.” My crime? To use federally established means to bring a lawsuit against a university charging it with discrimination. While I won the case, the harassment and sharing of those FBI “records” containing false accusations with potential employers destroyed my future. In America, is it a crime to use legal means to seek equality? To those who do not want fairness, justice and equality, perhaps it is.

But I chose to be an American, to exercise my constitutional rights and use established law to see people were not victims of illegal discrimination. In a divided, racist nation, clearly this isn’t popular — but standing up for victims of discrimination is always the right thing to do.

While the FBI had no problem collecting and sharing misinformation with my university and others, it took several years using the Freedom of Information Act and an administrative appeal to obtain my FBI records and see the incredible false accusations obtained in them. A political party that could not stand public opposition to its policies chose to use a president’s “so-called powers” (COINTELPRO) to put an end to my professional ambitions. Thousands of students and civil rights activists were similarly victimized.

Do not do this to another generation of good people. If you do, the fracture of democracy will be on your hands. Again.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0