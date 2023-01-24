Letter to the editor: Act with integrity for what is moral, just

It’s healthy to debate values, beliefs, ideas, to question, learn, grow, and, even, feel discomfort when old beliefs no longer feel true. What isn’t good is to threaten, silence, rouse fear and hatred — to intentionally lie. All recounts, court decisions, evidence proved unequivocally that Biden/Harris won the election. Trump and his supporters intentionally lied, called the election rigged, spouted ridiculous conspiracy theories, attempted to change election results, roused violence, called insurrection a “peaceful protest.” Election deniers, complicit in undercutting democracy, sit in the House of Representatives: Greene, Gosar, Boerbert, Perry … racist, antisemitic, revengeful now heading the previously bipartisan Oversight Committee. The fox “guarding” the chicken house.

Big Lies have always existed, perpetuated by those in power. I remember learning about CIA involvement overthrowing democratically elected leaders: Mosaddegh (Iran), Allende (Chile), Arbenz (Guatemala), our government supporting military dictators in El Salvador, Argentina, Bolivia. Reading investigative reporting, I saw how tobacco, Enron and fossil fuels, Big Pharma, chemical companies continually lied about dangers of their products. There are lies so pervasive people believe them “natural” — the “superiority” of whites, males, Europeans, humans — justifying as “moral” imperialism, colonialism, genocide of Native peoples, slavery, misogyny, exploitation of Earth. Taliban forbidding girls to be educated, women to work; religious fundamentalists, Iran and here, suppressing women’s autonomy; dictators using military violence against those wanting freedom, imprisoning, torturing, executing. And we, in human arrogance, abusing our Earth, as if Earth was a commodity to be exploited.

It’s not partisan, politically motivated, but courageous to care about life, to name danger, to see the extreme Republican agenda — revengeful vendettas, tax breaks for the wealthy, voter suppression, cuts to programs which actually help, “cultural wars” rousing hatred against those not “them,” banning books, limiting education. It’s good to be awake, to say “now I see.” To act with integrity for what is moral and just.

Bernice Mennis,

West Fort Ann