Letter to the editor: Accountability starts at top

Editor:

Listening to the comments by various Republican members of Congress, along the lines of “He’s not president anymore,” “Why charge him, it will only further divide the country,” “No harm no foul,” I must question their understanding of the concept of our justice system and the value of their oath to allegiance to the Constitution of the United States.

When someone attempts to kill, but the target survives, the person is still charged, and may be convicted, of attempted murder. They are judged. When a person breaks into and enters a home with intent to steal, they are still charged with “breaking and entering with intent to steal,” even if they were unsuccessful. When someone is charged with instigating a riot in an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States, even if they were unsuccessful, and particularly if they were the president of the United States, they are still charged and need to be subjected to the justice system for determination of guilt or innocence, not “it doesn’t matter anymore.”