Letter to the editor: Accessibility needed for fair elections

Editor:
As she clearly stated, Elise is in favor of a free and fair election. “The most precious foundation and covenant of our Republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation’s free and fair elections.”
I ask the representative to explain then, the voter suppression by the Republican Party. Purging, removal of voting drop-off boxes and numerous other attempts to make voting more difficult or impossible. Preventing voters who are unable to produce a driver’s license? Looks like a poll tax to me.
Nick Partrick, Corinth