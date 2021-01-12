 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Accessibility needed for fair elections

Letter to the editor: Accessibility needed for fair elections

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

As she clearly stated, Elise is in favor of a free and fair election. “The most precious foundation and covenant of our Republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation’s free and fair elections.”

I ask the representative to explain then, the voter suppression by the Republican Party. Purging, removal of voting drop-off boxes and numerous other attempts to make voting more difficult or impossible. Preventing voters who are unable to produce a driver’s license? Looks like a poll tax to me.

Nick Partrick, Corinth

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News