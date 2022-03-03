Letter to the editor: Abusive power must be stopped

I’m inspired by courageous people fighting abusive power, and dismayed by the cruelty of those violently opposing them: KKK burning crosses, angry “citizens” beating Freedom Riders, grabbing people from counters, jeering at small Black children going to school. Police with batons attacking people trying to vote. Who are these angry violent people?

Our earth is in a real crisis — global warming, glaciers melting, floods, fires, drought. … Meanwhile, Republicans rouse their base against false “enemies”: supporting Canadian truckers declaring “freedom” from vaccinations, threatening those who teach our complex history, targeting gays, lesbians, and trans peoples, planting bombs at Black colleges, waging war against women’s control of their bodies. Claiming our election stolen, they pass hundreds of state laws suppressing votes. Condemning “Critical Race Theory,” not taught in any public schools, they restrict learning that would expand and deepen understanding. Their “agenda”: lowering taxes on the very wealthy; removing regulations protecting our environment; filibustering legislation that enriches our lives; attacking Biden and “socialists” for everything. Why are people voting for them?