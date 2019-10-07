Editor:
Two of the most pervasive problems in today’s criminal justice system and society are those of sexual abuse and assault and discrimination. During September's meeting of the town of Lake Luzerne Town Board, in the segment of the meeting in which the supervisor gives his monthly report, he mentioned upcoming training for town employees on sexual abuse/harassment and discrimination. One of the town councilmen responded by saying “like how to get away with it?"... followed by a chuckle. At the time, this was during a public meeting with women present both on the dais and in the audience. This comment is clearly captured on the audio tape of the meeting. I am appalled and disgusted with the comment and the supervisor’s failure to admonish him. This is not acceptable. This person has no business being a representative for the fine citizens of Lake Luzerne.
John Herring, Lake Luzerne