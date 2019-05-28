Editor:
A recent writer said he was hungry for change and tired of Donald Trump's turmoil. People were ready for change after Obama's dismal eight years of administration and doing nothing about immigration.
What about the change in unemployment, the many jobs available now, better wages, the less number of people on food stamps, the change in regulations strangling farms and businesses, the surge on Wall Street increasing the 401Ks for people's retirements, the removal of the mandatory requirement for health insurance or face a penalty, conservative judges appointed, our new world leadership in oil production, or the new income tax laws.
The taxpayers were tired of the do nothing, uncooperative politicians in Washington and, yes, Trump stirred things up, but it's about time someone did. If the world is wondering about our unorthodox president, I say keep them wondering and guessing. Our country has been taken for granted long enough by too many other nations, China especially. Americans don't have to guess about Donald Trump, as they know when someone is truly supporting them, trying to keep his promises made to the people who elected him. He doesn't answer to any political machine, paid TV stations or anchors, biased newspapers and reporters, or supposed Hollywood experts, try as they might to convince us all of how terrible he is. Also, shame on the press who ignore our First Lady Melania Trump, a beautiful, kind, intelligent woman who is never publicized for her good causes, ideas or accomplishments, just because she is married to Donald Trump. Michelle Obama's face was in the news all the time.
It's not been easy to drain the swamp as too many of Obama's holdovers are still there. Donald Trump will give them a challenge for the time being and, hopefully, another four years.
Marge Bovee, Hadley