It would be laughable if it weren’t such a serious matter. Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal judge with well-known antiabortion beliefs, ruled on April 7 that mifepristone, commonly known as “the abortion pill” could no longer be used in the United States.

Medication abortions account for well over half of all abortions in the U.S.; the most common drug regimen is a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol. It has a remarkable safety record — fewer than 1% of patients have serious complications. This method of ending early pregnancies has been used around the world since the 1980’s and is effective 99% of the time.

On the facts of the case, the plaintiffs have no legal standing to sue and the statute of limitations has long expired. The Food & Drug Administration scientists are tasked with evaluating drug safety. Yet the judge in an obscure courthouse in Amarillo disregards their expertise.

His multi-page ruling is rife with manipulative language. He fantasizes that a chemical abortion involves a fully developed “aborted child,” rather than the reality: a blob of cells indistinguishable by the naked eye from the blood clots.

The Turnaway Study (and many other scientific publications) indicate that most women feel relief after terminating unwanted pregnancies, not the “shame, regret, anxiety, depression, drug abuse and suicidal thoughts,” that the judge imagines.

The list of Judge Kacsmaryk’s legal and medical missteps can and will be documented. This case will likely end up in the Supreme Court. Will the conservative Supreme Court members succumb to the temptation to support this egregious ruling?

Upholding this ruling would erode the ability of the FDA to oversee the safety of medicines in the US. From another dismal courthouse we could soon see an order to eliminate insulin, antibiotics, vaccines.

Michael Sinclair,

Vermontville