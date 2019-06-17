Editor:
Thank you to Kathleen Moore who proposed the end of abortions was possible by stopping men from having sex. I can see this solution going over like a lead balloon. And Gene Casella, I’ve always liked your letters to the editor, but I have to disagree with your June 4 letter. It’s not accurate to say the fetus resulting from incest and rape does not belong to its mother. Whose body nourishes it for 8 to 10 months? No “vacations.” Who goes through the pain of birth? Who is responsible for all related logistics, from prenatal care, WIC, Family Court, treatment by Mental Health Unit and Domestic Violence Care Centers? And how to do all these things without a car and having welfare your only source of money? You know as well as I do that a lot of parents of boys simply would not allow him to associate with “girls like her.” You know there’s a big stigma around the issue of unwed mothers. She was already sacrificed, either by her family or the (unrelated) father of the child.
You mention your good Catholic girls, Gene. Well I was a good Catholic girl, too, who was incested/raped with nary a rescue in sight. You implied, Gene, that help is always available to all victims. You write against abortion, and that 14-year-old incested girl gets blamed for causing that incest. No, don’t believe the lying hustlers on TV who claim “full term” babies are being “chopped up on tables.” It’s a lie. I know. I checked. Liars that want women’s rights to go back to the days when it was legal to force sex on your wife when she said no.
Nita Reynolds-Stansberry, Hudson Falls