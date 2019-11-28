Editor:
I read with great interest the story that highlighted efforts to revitalize Warren Street and its environs. It is a wonderful part of Glens Falls, and I am happy to see possibilities of making what is good even better.
I also noted that meetings to implement improvements took place at Abraham Wing School. My grandson with special needs attends the school, and I can attest that the school is top notch and should be considered the jewel of Warren Street as we all agree our children are more important than old dusty buildings, crumbling sidewalks and forgotten bike paths.
My point is that the attendees of such meetings at Abe Wing should take a walk outside and take a good look at the playground.
It is unsafe, rusty and dangerous and certainly does not encourage play, which is essential to a child's formation.
Please, take another look and see what can be done to replace the Abe Wing playground.
The PTA works tirelessly to raise money for a play area that would give so many children hours and years of creative and social interaction.
The PTA has raised approximately $15,000. Estimates given approximate that $20,000 would be a number to make Abe Wing's dream a reality.
Museums, restaurants, historic buildings are great assets to a community, but the needs of the children among us are so much more important.
Please, business and concerned citizens, make a new playground for Abraham Wing School a reality.
Monica Stahl, South Glens Falls