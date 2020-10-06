Letter to the editor: Abe Wing could be even bigger, better

Editor:

There has always been a unique feeling in being from the East End of Glens Falls. We have an autonomy that is quickly recognizable with a simple question “Where do you live?” Most people don’t give a street or “Glens Falls” as the answer but will respond “the East End of Glens Falls.” There is pride in that answer. We are independent in both our history and our successful independent school, the Glens Falls Common School District.

We have faced many challenges since March, and the education of our children has not been immune. As I made decisions for my child about the coming school year, I kept asking “How can we do this better?” So, I reached out to our elected officials, and my husband attended the school board meeting. But where does the conversation go from here?

Our independent school already pays tuition to the City School District. Why can’t we offer our taxpayers an opportunity to choose where our children go for grades 7-12? We have an incredible opportunity right here, in the East End!

Firstly, this opportunity allows parents to make the choice that will be the best fit for their child. Is it a smaller school, or one with greater varied academics that fits their learning style?